Listen to Win: Busch Gardens Summer Nights

Busch Gardens Summer Nights runs daily, now through August 10, 2025.



Busch Gardens Summer Nights offers summertime family fun, featuring extended park hours, all-new summer-themed entertainment, and the debut of Wild Oasis at Jungala: North America’s most immersive kid-friendly adventure realm. Guests can also enjoy the return of free beer, a new quick- service restaurant and full-service bar, and exciting animal experiences, including an all-new meerkat habitat in the Edge of Africa Bay.