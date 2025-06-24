Knicks Talk to Timberwolves Assistant Nori About Head Coach Job

Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori could be heading to New York. The Knicks have started talks with him about their head coaching position, ESPN reports.

After Minnesota blocked the Knicks from talking to Chris Finch, they shifted their focus to Nori. He's now the third person in the running since Tom Thibodeau left.

With 15 years of NBA coaching under his belt, Nori has built an impressive resume. He got his start with the Toronto Raptors in 2009, making his way through various teams before landing in Minnesota two years ago.

His basketball roots go deep. He spent nine years working his way up in Toronto's front office, starting as a regular scout in 2000. By 2009, he was running the whole scouting department, learning the ins and outs of putting teams together.

This year's playoffs gave Nori his first crack at being in charge. When Finch injured his knee during Game 4 against Phoenix, Nori stepped in to take over.

His time as acting head coach lasted through the Western Conference semifinals against Denver. He ran the team from the bench while Finch watched from up top. Though Minnesota lost in seven games, they picked up two wins with Nori at the helm.