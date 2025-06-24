Celtics Trade Holiday to Trail Blazers for Simons, Draft Picks

In an unexpected move, the Boston Celtics sent guard Jrue Holiday to Portland, receiving Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks from the Trail Blazers, Sports Illustrated reports.

The deal represents another quick turnaround between these teams. Just months ago, Portland got Holiday from the Bucks in the Lillard trade, only to move him to Boston.

This trade lets the NBA champs cut $40 million from their payroll next year. They'll now handle Simons' $27.7 million contract that expires soon, instead of Holiday's bigger three-year deal worth $104 million.

Simons, only 25, really found his groove last year. He posted career-best numbers with 19.3 points and five assists per game. His solid three-point shooting - hitting 36% - will help a Celtics team dealing with injuries.

Holiday was dependable in Boston, starting every one of his 62 games. The gritty guard averaged 11.1 points, pulled down 4.3 rebounds, and handed out 3.9 assists during their championship season.

Famous for his defensive skills over 14 NBA seasons, the two-time All-Star earned six All-Defensive team selections. He split those between first and second team honors.

Since joining the NBA with Philly in 2009, Holiday has played over 1,000 games. His consistency shows in his career averages: 15.8 points, 6.2 assists, and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 45%.

His highest-scoring game came against Indiana last April. Still with Milwaukee then, he scored 51 points before joining the eventual champions in Boston.

The Blazers get a seasoned veteran to mentor young talent Scoot Henderson. With trade rumors heating up as February's deadline approaches, more moves could happen.