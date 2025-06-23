Tyrese Haliburton Hurt as Thunder Win Title in 7

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – JUNE 08: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder attempts a jump shot against Ben Sheppard #26 of the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter in Game Two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center on June 08, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Tyrese Haliburton Hurt: Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton who heroically nursed a strained calf muscle to answer the bell in Games 6 and 7 of the NBA Finals vs the Thunder experienced a worst case scenario Sunday. The weak calf gave way and it appears he tore his Achilles in the first quarter of Game 7. The Thunder won the game 103-91 and with it the NBA Championship. It is a much deserved title and the sports world will sing their praises.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander earned the regular season and NBA Finals MVP. He is a fun and exciting player who has yet to hit his prime. Surely many more accolades will follow.

But the human interest story here is Haliburton. He put his body on the line because it was a Game 7 (and Game 6!). And he started off great with three made 3-pointers in the first quarter. But now, because of the injury, the Pacers probably lost him for the 2025-26 season.

TYRESE HALIBURTON HURT

We've seen this movie before when Kevin Durant played on a strained calf and popped his Achilles in an NBA Finals. This is a non-contact injury that seems to be happening more and more in all sports.

I feel like the Haliburton injury will force the sports medicine world to completely reevaluate how they handle calf strains in the future. Gone are the days of playing through the injury. Teams, moving forward will completely shut down a player with a calf strain until they are 100 percent healthy again. Missing a few weeks for a calf strain is one thing. But missing an entire season when the weakened Achilles blows is another.