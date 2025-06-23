Suns Send Durant to Rockets in Exchange for Green, Brooks, Draft Picks

In a shocking deal, Phoenix traded Kevin Durant to Houston, getting Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and six draft picks - including a prized 2025 first-round pick.

Word of the trade broke while Durant was hanging out with fans at Fanatics Fest in New York. The huge draft pick package runs from 2025 to 2032, with Boston throwing in one of the five second-round picks.

Even at 37, the superstar kept dominating last season. The numbers speak for themselves: 26.6 points per game, shooting a red-hot 52.7% from the field and 43% on threes, plus six rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Houston, sitting second in the West, looks to bounce back from their playoff disappointment. After losing to the Warriors in seven games last year, they've added a scoring powerhouse to pair with Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson.

The move makes Durant's fifth NBA team, after playing for Oklahoma City, Golden State, Brooklyn, and Phoenix. Everything becomes official when the new league year kicks off July 6.

After missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, Phoenix changes direction with new blood. The 23-year-old Green leads a youth movement backed by draft picks, as Brian Gregory and Jordan Ott take over from the front office and bench.

The financial picture changed dramatically. The Suns slashed their record-breaking payroll while Houston kept their core young players in the trade.