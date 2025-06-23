LSU Wins Eighth Baseball National Championship, Sweeps Coastal Carolina

At Charles Schwab Field, LSU grabbed their eighth NCAA baseball title with a 5-3 win over Coastal Carolina. This makes their second championship in just three years.

Ace pitcher Anthony Eyanson was lights out for 6.1 innings, picking up his 12th win. The Tigers blew the game wide open in the fourth inning, scoring four runs.

"Unbelievable, I'm so proud right now," said Coach Jay Johnson to LSU Sports. "It's not to be taken for granted being here two years ago... That (2023 championship) was special... This is equal and maybe even tops in some ways."

The Tigers wrapped up with an amazing 53-15 record. They tore through the NCAA tournament going 10-1, including a perfect 5-0 run in Omaha's College World Series.

This win ended Coastal Carolina's hot 26-game streak, while LSU finished their season winning eight straight.

The team's championship history runs through three decades - starting with their first in 1991, then 1993, 1996, 1997, 2000, 2009, 2023, and now 2025. Only USC ranks higher with 12 titles.

Since taking over in 2022, Johnson has led his teams to 40-plus wins every year. He's already grabbed two national titles in his short time as coach.

USC leads college baseball with 12 championships, while Texas has six. Four schools - Arizona State, Arizona, Cal State Fullerton, and Miami - each have four titles.