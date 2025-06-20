ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Pacers Force NBA Finals Game 7 with 108-91 Win Over Thunder Despite Haliburton’s Injury

Diana Beasley
Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers celebrates the 108-91 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Six of the 2025 NBA Finals
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

In an incredible Game 6 showdown, the Indiana Pacers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-91, forcing a winner-take-all finale. Fighting through discomfort, Tyrese Haliburton played through a calf strain to put up 14 points while dishing out five assists to his teammates.

The medical team tried every trick in the book to get Haliburton ready. They used hyperbaric treatment, acupuncture, massage therapy, electrical stimulation, and heavy taping to help his injured right calf. "I wanted to be out there to compete with my brothers... I think I'd beat myself up if I didn't give it a chance," Haliburton told Sports Illustrated.

The Pacers' bench came up huge. Pascal Siakam led the charge with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Obi Toppin went off for 20 points off the bench. Andrew Nembhard chipped in 17 points with three steals, while T.J. McConnell did it all - 12 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and four steals.

By sharing the scoring load, Indiana made history as the first team to have eight players score 200+ points in a single playoff run.

The Thunder's offense completely stalled. After lighting it up in Game 5, Jalen Williams disappeared with just two points. Nothing clicked for the Thunder's key players - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander kept turning the ball over, Chet Holmgren struggled to score, and Alex Caruso couldn't find his rhythm.

"The way I see it is... we sucked tonight," Gilgeous-Alexander admitted to Sports Illustrated. "We got exactly what we deserved... We have to own that."

Coach Carlisle kept an eye on his star guard's playing time but gave him more freedom after watching him move well during practice. Though rusty early on, the 23-year-old found his groove when it mattered.

The teams face off one final time Sunday in OKC. Everything's on the line. "One game for everything you ever dreamed of," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "If you win it, you get everything. If you lose it, you get nothing."

Indiana PacersNBA playoffsOklahoma City ThunderTyrese Haliburton
Diana BeasleyWriter
Related Stories
Pacers Blast Thunder
NBAPacers Blast Thunder to Force Game 7Craig Shemon
Vlade Divac attends the 2019 NBA Awards
NBANBA Hall of Famer Divac Gets Emergency Surgery After Montenegro Motorcycle CrashDiana Beasley
NBAThunder vs Pacers: Odds, Spread, and TotalMichael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub