Pacers Blast Thunder to Force Game 7

Pacers Blast Thunder: The Indiana Pacers faced a stacked deck going into Thursday's Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. OKC dominated Game 5 to win 108-91 to take a 3-2 series lead in a game where Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton was ineffective with an injured calf. It looked like he would not be able to play or be effective in Game 6 in Indy. The Thunder had all the momentum and Pacers fans braced themselves for the possibility of watching the other team celebrate a championship on Indy's home floor.

All day Thursday, the main story was Haliburton's strained calf. We even suggested he not play and risk a torn achilles that would cost him next season (like Kevin Durant)! But Haliburton kept saying, "if I can walk, I will play." Haliburton and the training staff worked around the clock to get him ready. In the end, he could walk and he did play.

PACERS BLAST THUNDER

In fact he show no ill-effects of his injury and moved freely. However the Pacers came out tight and missed their first 8 shots of Game 6. Then the second quarter happened. The Pacers outscored the Thunder 36-17 to take a 20 point lead. It should be noted that 20 point swings are common place in this series. However the Thunder did not score for the first 5 minutes of the second half. The Pacers built a 30 point lead.

While Haliburton fired a modest 5-12 from the field he did make three big three pointers and fired off an amazing no-look pass for an assist that got the crowd fired up. And for that he was the hero.

Pacers blast Thunder: Now, this unpredictable series heads to Oklahoma City for a decisive Game 7 on Sunday. Haliburton has two more off days to rehab his calf. And the Thunder, the second youngest team in the history of the NBA Finals have shaken confidence. Anything can happen Sunday.