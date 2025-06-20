ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Collier County Plans Paradise Coast Sports Complex Expansion

Rebecca Allen
Getty Royalty Free

County officials accepted a tourism study for the plans to upgrade the Paradise Coast Sports Complex, split into three stages. Phase 3 work begins in late 2025, adding a multipurpose field, a metal building, restrooms, and a parking lot. This phase of work is expected to cost between $9 million to $10 million. 

Phase 4 will add 11 more playing fields and cost an estimated $40 million to $50 million. The new space should boost local sports by 22%, adding $300,000 in yearly earnings. Teams from cold states up north might find it perfect for year-round practice.

"We have attrition in the amount of events that we can attract in the summer because people that travel here from the Northeast and the Midwest," Adrian Moses, who runs the complex, told Gulf Coast News Now.

At $70 million, Phase 5 includes an indoor center that will house courts for volleyball, basketball, and pickleball. Players won't have to worry about Florida's weather anymore.

FC Naples, the area's first pro soccer squad, calls Paradise Coast Sports Complex home. They've got smart tech too - a system that spots lightning before it strikes, keeping everyone safe when storms roll in.

Adding these new spaces could help boost tourism during the summer by hosting baseball and softball tournaments, which could boost hotel bookings and stimulate economic growth.

NaplesParadise Coast Sports Complex
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
5 Top Weekend Activities In SWFL
Local News5 Top Weekend Activities In SWFLGina Birch
Bishop Verot’s Casey Scott Named USA Baseball 15U National Team Manager
Local NewsBishop Verot’s Casey Scott Named USA Baseball 15U National Team ManagerDiana Beasley
Get Ready to Wrangle: The Florida Python Challenge Is Almost Here
Local NewsGet Ready to Wrangle: The Florida Python Challenge Is Almost HereDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub