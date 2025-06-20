Braves vs Marlins Odds, Spread, and Total

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JUNE 19: Dane Myers #54 of the Miami Marlins flies out during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot park on June 19, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jared Lennon/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves head to Miami riding a three-game win streak as they open a weekend series against the Marlins, who have lost four of their last six, tonight at loanDepot Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Atlanta (34–39) completed a sweep of the Mets yesterday with a 7–1 win. Matt Olson homered for the second time in three games to now lead the team with 15 on the season, going with 48 RBIs.

Miami (29–44) dropped two of three to the Phillies, including a 2–1 loss Thursday in which the Marlins managed just five hits. Kyle Stowers, who leads the team with 10 homers and 34 RBIs, flied out to left field in a pinch-hitting appearance.

Janson Junk (1–0, 2.78 ERA) will take the mound for Miami, making his first start after five lengthy relief appearances this season. He'll face Braves right-hander Didier Fuentes, who is making his ML B debut.

Spread

Braves -1.5 (+113)

Marlins +1.5 (-130)

Moneyline

Braves -144

Marlins +126

Total

Over 9 (-105)

Under 9 (-111)

*The above data was collected on June 20, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Braves are 6-1 straight up in their last seven games.

The total has gone under in five of the Marlins' last six games.

The Braves are 3-8 straight up in their last 11 games on the road.

The Marlins are 1-7 straight up in their last eight games at home.

The total has gone under in nine of the Marlins' last 12 games against the Braves.

Both teams are 6-4 against the spread in their past 10 games.

Braves vs Marlins Injury Reports

Braves

Daysbel Hernandez, RP — 15-day IL (forearm)

AJ Smith-Shawver, SP — 60-day IL (elbow)

Marlins

Max Meyer, SP — 15-day IL (hip)

Cal Quantrill, SP — Day-to-day (hamstring)

Rob Brantly, C — 60-day IL (lat).

Andrew Nardi, RP — 60-day IL (back)

Derek Hill, CF — 10-day IL (wrist)

Jesus Tinoco, RP — 15-day IL (forearm)

Braxton Garrett, SP — 60-day IL (elbow)

Braves vs Marlins Predictions and Picks

"Ronald Acuna Jr. continues to be one of the best players in the league. But, the rest of the Braves offense hasn't been able to help Acuna and find ways to win .... The Marlins will have the upper hand in this outing. Miami's Janson Junk has pitched well when coming in relief. He has pitched long distances, too, going no fewer than four innings each outing. The Marlins are also hitting .274 against the NL East this season. They have the offensive power to score enough runs in this one outing to defeat their divisional rival — Liam Keating, Winners and Whiners

"It has been a rocky start for the Atlanta Braves this season .... Eury Perez and the Marlins provide a perfect remedy for that. Miami has lost six of its last seven home games, and they are scuffling with a 29-43 record. They are near the bottom of MLB in staff ERA, WHIP, and K/9. Perez failed to register a strikeout last week after accumulating five in his debut .... I think the Braves tag him for a couple of longballs and come out with a win. Take them by two." — Jason Raffoul, Statsalt