Orioles vs Rays Odds, Spread, and Total

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 18: Junior Caminero #13 of the Tampa Bay Rays hits an RBI single in the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles at George M. Steinbrenner Field on June 18, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Having outscored the Baltimore Orioles 20–14 over the first three games, the Tampa Bay Rays look to end the series at George M. Steinbrenner Field on a high note. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET.

Tampa Bay (41–33) bounced back from Tuesday's loss with a 12–8 win yesterday, powered by four home runs and a seven-run second inning. Junior Caminero and Jonathan Aranda each drove in three runs as the Rays improved to 25–21 at home and maintained their spot near the top of a tight AL East race.

Baltimore (31–42) showed fight in the late innings, cutting an early 9–1 deficit to 12–8, but couldn't complete the comeback. Cedric Mullins homered for the second straight night and now leads the team with 12 on the season.

Charlie Morton (3–7, 6.05 ERA) gets the start for Baltimore. The veteran righty threw five shutout innings and struck out 10 in his last start.

Tampa Bay counters with Drew Rasmussen (6–4, 2.55 ERA), who carries a 0.95 WHIP into tonight's game. The right-hander has gone at least six innings in five of his last six starts, but gave up four runs in a five-inning start last week during the Rays' sweep of the New York Mets.

Spread

Orioles +1.5 (-157)

Rays -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline

Orioles +126

Rays -144

Total

OVER 8.5 (-104)

UNDER 8.5 (-112)

*The above data was collected on June 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Orioles vs Rays Betting Trends

The Rays are 6-4 against the spread in their past 10 games, but only 1-3 at home.

The Orioles are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games, including 2-2 on the road.

The Rays are 22-14 when playing as the favorites.

The Orioles are 12-15 when listed as the underdogs.

The OVER has hit in half of the Rays' last 10 games..

Both teams are 6-4 in their past 10 games.

Orioles vs Rays Injury Reports

Orioles

Cade Povich, SP — 15-day IL (hip).

Tyler O'Neill, DH — 10-day IL (shoulder).

Jorge Mateo, SS — 10-day IL (elbow).

Rays

Ha-Seong Kim, SS — 60-day IL (shoulder/hamstring).

Richie Palacios, LF — 10-day IL (knee).

Orioles vs Rays Predictions and Picks

"As well as Morton has pitched in his last five starts, Rasmussen has been that much better and more consistent throughout the season. Morton, despite this good stretch, has yet to take his show effectively on the road. He is 0-4 on the road in six starts with an ERA approaching eight. Rasmussen has tightened up at home, sporting an impressive 2.04 ERA in the hitter-friendly Steinbrenner Field. The Rays have also won each of his last five starts. I'm going to lean with the more consistent Rasmussen in this one." — Mark Ruelle, Winners and Whiners