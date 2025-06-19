Inter Miami vs FC Porto: Odds, Spread, and Total

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JUNE 14: Telasco Segovia #8 of Inter Miami passes the ball during the first half of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group A match between Al Ahly FC and Internacional CF Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on June 14, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In one sense, Inter Miami's debut in the FIFA Club World Cup went as anticipated. Miami held the ball for long stretches, generating lively offense against the Cairo club Al Ahly. Al Ahly waited for turnovers before streaking down the pitch on dangerous counters and breakaways. But the surprise came when both veteran goalkeepers played lights-out, making the match turn into an eventful 0-0 draw.

Inter Miami will try to improve on the one-point outcome in Round 2's bout with FC Porto, set to kick off at 3 p.m. EST in Atlanta on Thursday. The Herons' concern is that FC Porto is the highest-ranked opponent Miami has ever faced, a UEFA Champions League team featuring the upstart striker Samu Aghehowa.

Oscar Ustari was sensational between the posts on Saturday. But if Miami coughs up the football on its midfield possessions again, a faster opponent will be poised to bag several goals and win easily.

Spread

Inter Miami +0.75 (+105)

FC Porto -0.75 (-125)

Moneyline

Inter Miami +390

FC Porto -160

Draw +295

Total

Over 2.75 (-122)

Under 2.75 (+102)

*The above data was collected on June 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Inter Miami vs FC Porto Betting Trends

Inter Miami is 5-1-3 in matches outside of MLS league play since February 2.

Totals have gone over in eight out of Inter Miami's last 10 matches.

FC Porto has allowed four combined goals in six matches.

FC Porto is 2-1-0 against teams from the Americas.

Inter Miami vs FC Porto Injury Reports

Inter Miami

Midfielder David Ruiz is out with a hamstring strain.

Goalkeeper Drake Callender is out with a sports hernia.

Midfielder Yannick Bright is out with a muscle injury.

FC Porto

Midfielder Marco Grujic is out with a heel injury.

Inter Miami vs FC Porto Predictions and Picks

Could the surprise form of Ustari spark Inter Miami's back line to play crisper football? It's not unusual for a team to play recklessly on defense until realizing that their goalkeeper gives them a chance within the system. As for Inter Miami's strikers, they're having problems finding enough space to operate.

The Herons don't have enough players going fast enough around Messi. Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets aren't producing the pace needed to help #10 when opponents crowd him, and there are no speedy threats in Miami's youth corps to compensate. "Suárez could not beat faster and more agile defenders," wrote Shamseer Mohammed of Gulf News after watching the Herons' CWC debut.