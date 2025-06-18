Florida is the Hockey Capital of the World. Again. Last night the Florida Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 to take the Stanley Cup in 6 games. Last year the Panthers beat the Oilers in 7 games to win it all. They become the first back to back winners of the Cup since the Tampa Bay Lightning did it in 2020-2021. Before that the Lightning served notice that hockey is a big deal in Florida in 2004.

Down here in Southwest Florida, we've seen some great hockey too! The Florida Everblades, until this year, had just won an unprecedented three straight Kelly Cup titles before bowing out of the ECHL conference finals this season. Yes, Florida is the Hockey Capital of the World.

HOCKEY CAPITAL OF THE WORLD

You'd think Canada was the Hockey Capital of the World, eh? But you'd be wrong!

The back to back Stanley Cup Final losses by Edmonton is especially painful. Hockey is Canada's sport. Well, hockey and LaCross, but hockey is a big deal north of the border. And yet they have not raised Lord Stanley's Cup since 1993 when the Montreal Canadiens won it all.

That was a long time ago. In 1993 Bill Clinton just became President. Jurassic Park was a box office hit. Home Improvement and Roseanne were smash TV hits and Janet Jackson was at the top of the music charts.