Baltimore Orioles vs Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Baltimore Orioles will continue their series against the Tampa Bay Rays tonight. The teams split the first two contests of this series, setting this game up to be a deciding factor in the set between AL East rivals.

Things have gone off the rails for the Orioles this season, largely because of their lack of depth in their starting pitching rotation. That lack of depth will take another toll tonight, as Trevor Rogers will be forced to make his second start of the season. The first appearance went surprisingly well, as the veteran lefty managed to toss six innings of shutout ball against the Boston Red Sox. Next up is a Rays team that was temporarily cooled in game two of this series, but has been quite hot through its last five games.

The Rays are also towards the bottom of the rotation, which means it is time for another Taj Bradley start. Bradley started off the season exceptionally poorly, getting rocked by the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees in the early going. He recovered briefly, but the righty's recent stretch of starts has been abysmal. The Miami Marlins put seven runs on him over four innings, while the New York Mets managed five in the same time frame. The Orioles are not all that scary, but just about every lineup in the MLB should look terrifying to Bradley.

Spread

Orioles -1.5 (+157)

Rays +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline

Orioles +105

Rays -113

Totals

Over 9 (-111)

Under 9 (-106)

The above data was collected on June 18, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Orioles vs Rays Betting Trends

The Orioles are 30-42 ATS this season.

The Orioles are 8-10 ATS when playing American League opponents.

The over is 10-8 when Baltimore plays a divisional opponent.

The Rays are 37-37 ATS this season.

The Rays are 18-28 ATS when playing at home this season.

The under is 43-28-3 in Tampa Bay's games so far.

Orioles vs Rays Injury Reports

Baltimore Orioles

Tyler O'Neill, DH - Out.

Jorge Mateo, UTIL - Out.

Tampa Bay Rays

Ha-Seong Kim, SS - Out.

Richie Palacios, OF - Out.

Orioles vs Rays Predictions and Picks