Williams Scores 40, Thunder One Win Away From NBA Title After 120-109 Victory

Jalen Williams put up 40 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Indiana Pacers 120-109 in Game 5. OKC is now just one win away from claiming an NBA championship.

The rising star guard was on fire, making 14 of 25 shots including three from beyond the arc. He grabbed six rebounds and dished out four assists. "It's something more that I'll look back on later than worry about what kind statement it makes," said Williams to ESPN.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had another huge game with 31 points and 10 assists. His fifteenth 30-point game this postseason puts him alongside Michael Jordan (1992) and Hakeem Olajuwon (1995).

The momentum shifted when he knocked down a crucial three with eight minutes remaining, leading to an 18-6 run that sealed the Pacers' fate. "He was really gutsy tonight," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "He stepped into big plays... He wasn't afraid. He was fearless tonight."

Williams' scoring outburst made history. At 22, he became the third-youngest player to score 40 in a Finals game, behind only Magic Johnson and Russell Westbrook.

His coach was full of praise. "When he's at his best, he's playing with that type of force… That was an unbelievable performance by him," Coach Daigneault told Sports Illustrated.

Williams has been outstanding throughout these playoffs. He scored 24 against Denver in the conference semifinals and put up 34 against Minnesota in the West finals.

He's stayed hot - scoring 25+ points and grabbing five rebounds in three straight games. No player under 25 has done that in the Finals since Shaquille O'Neal in 1995.