OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – MAY 20: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder dribbles the ball against Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half in Game One of the Western Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center on May 20, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by William Purnell/Getty Images)

Oklahoma City Thunder championship within reach! OKC took control of the NBA Finals Monday night with a 120-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers to grab a 3-2 series lead. League MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams combined for 71 points in the win.

Even more concerning for the Pacers is their leader Tyrese Haliburton was 0-6 from the field and scored just 4 points on the night when they needed him most. Haliburton has been nursing a calf strain but he seemed to aggravate it during a fall in the game and he was never the same after that.

The problem with calf strains is they do not heal quickly. And the series continues as it shifts to Indianapolis for a must-win Game 6 for the Pacers Thursday night. But Haliburton says, "If I can walk, then I want to play."

If the Pacers want to extend this series they will have to clean up their turnovers. Monday night they lost the ball 22 times and that led to 32 points for OKC.

THUNDER CHAMPIONSHIP WITHIN REACH

Thunder Championship within reach: OKC's dynamic duo of Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams have combined for 291 points in this series. That's the fourth most in NBA Finals history through the first 5 games. Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen set the record with 317 combined points in 1993. The Thunder are on a roll and have won consecutive games for the first time in this series to take control. If they win their third straight they will be champions. But the Pacers are a pretty gritty bunch and the home crowd may give them the lift they need to force a Game 7.