Oilers vs Panthers Odds, Spread, and Total

EDMONTON, CANADA – JUNE 14: Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Florida Panthers makes a save against Adam Henrique #19 of the Edmonton Oilers during second period action in Game Five of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place on June 14, 2024 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

The Edmonton Oilers look to keep their season alive and force a Game 7 back home in Edmonton.

The Oilers lost Game 5 at home, 5-2. For the second game in a row, Edmonton fell behind 3-0, but this time, they couldn't pull off an epic comeback. Florida led 2-0 after the first period, and both teams traded goals in the third. The Oilers outshot the Panthers 21-19 and went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Panthers are now set up to win back-to-back titles on home ice. After a back-and-forth start to the series in the first two games, Florida has controlled the momentum and pace over the last three. If not for blowing a three-goal lead in Game 4, this series would already be over. In Game 5, the Panthers outhit the Oilers 31-25 and held a 29-25 edge in faceoffs. The penalty kill went a perfect 3-for-3, and Brad Marchand was named the first star with two goals.

Spread

Oilers +1.5 (-171)

Panthers -1.5 (+159)

Moneyline

Oilers +140

Panthers -151

Total

OVER 6.5 (+105)

UNDER 6.5 (-115)

*The above data was collected on June 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Oilers vs Panthers Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in six of Edmonton's last six games.

Edmonton is 14-5 SU in its last 19 games.

Edmonton is 2-6 SU in its last eight games against Florida.

The total has gone OVER in six of Florida's last six games.

Florida is 11-4 SU in its last 15 games.

The total has gone OVER in seven of Florida's last seven games against Edmonton.

Oilers vs Panthers Injury Reports

Edmonton Oilers

Zach Hyman, LW - Out

Alec Regula, D - Injured reserve

Florida Panthers

None

Oilers vs Panthers Predictions and Picks

Edmonton is ranked 11th in scoring, 14th in goals against, 11th on the power play, and 16th on the penalty kill. The Oilers had a perfect penalty kill in Game 5, but their other metrics remain below average. Connor McDavid leads the team in assists and has recorded at least one point in four of the five games. However, he has posted a minus-one rating in three straight games. Edmonton must avoid falling into early multi-goal deficits and start playing with a lead.

Florida is ranked 15th in scoring, seventh in goals against, tied for 13th on the power play, and 10th on the penalty kill. The Panthers performed well in Game 5 across all areas except the power play. Sam Reinhart leads the team in goals and points, and he has scored in three straight games. Florida is playing with confidence, and their winning formula in this series has been strong first periods and effective depth scoring.