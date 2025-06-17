McIlroy First to Qualify for 2025 European Ryder Cup Squad

After finishing in the top 20 at the U.S. Open, McIlroy locked up the first spot on Team Europe for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. This will be his eighth straight appearance since he first played in 2010.

Thanks to his amazing performance on the European Points List, he nailed down his spot by winning the Masters, Dubai DP World Tour Championship, Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and The Players Championship since last August.

"It's always a huge honor to represent Europe in the Ryder Cup, so it means a great deal to have qualified for my eighth in a row and to be part of Luke's team again at Bethpage," said McIlroy to ESPN.

Coming up September 26-28, New York's Bethpage Black course will put the European team to the test. Its tough layout and rowdy home crowds make it especially challenging for visiting teams.

Captain Luke Donald needs to pick his final team carefully. Six players qualify automatically, while he gets to choose the other six. Players will keep battling it out for the remaining spots throughout the year.

Since first playing at Celtic Manor Resort in Wales, McIlroy's teams have come out on top five out of seven times. He's shown he can play well with different teammates.

Trying to win away from home in 2025 puts a lot of pressure on the Europeans. "Winning a Ryder Cup away from home is one of the biggest challenges there is in golf. We know it is going to be tough in New York, but we are all looking forward to that challenge...and the opportunity to potentially do something special."