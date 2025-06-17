ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LeBron James Recovers from Knee Injury, Plans NBA Return

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers tosses the ball back during a 103-96 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves
The Lakers star is healing from a Grade 2 MCL sprain as he considers coming back for what could be season 23. "It's getting better," James told CBS Sports.

During Game 5 against Minnesota, he hurt his knee in a nasty collision with guard Donte DiVincenzo. These MCL sprains usually take 6-8 weeks to heal fully.

Doctors rate MCL injuries on a three-grade scale. His Grade 2 injury shows a partial tear, with healing time that lines up well with the off-season break.

Even at 40, his numbers are impressive. Over 70 games last season, he averaged 24.4 points while giving out 8.2 assists per game.

He kept playing well in the playoffs despite his bad knee. Against Minnesota, he shot 49% and put up 25.4 points while keeping up his usual all-around game.

There's lots of talk about what he'll do with his contract. Though the Lakers want to keep him, he hasn't said much about his plans. ESPN's Brian Windhorst and others suggest he'll stick around unless the team makes big roster moves.

As the 19-time All-Star thinks about what's next, his health and family come first. These things will guide his next career move.

He's changed the team since coming to LA five years ago. With his contract up in the air, both sides are at a key moment that could shape their future.

