Haliburton Getting MRI After Hurting Calf in NBA Finals Game 5

Diana Beasley
Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers reacts during the first quarter in Game Five of the 2025 NBA Finals
Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Pacers superstar Tyrese Haliburton is headed for an MRI after tweaking his calf during Monday's 120-109 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The All-Star guard looked off his game in his 34 minutes, managing just four points from the free throw line while coming up empty on all his shots from the floor. With Indiana down 3-2 in the series, there's no word yet on whether he'll suit up for Game 6.

"If I can walk, then I want to play," said Haliburton to ESPN.

He picked up the injury in the first quarter. Team medical staff worked on his leg and wrapped it before the second half, but Haliburton was clearly hobbled for the rest of the game, getting ice treatment during timeouts.

The calf problem comes on top of an ankle injury he picked up in Game 2. He said the new pain is hitting him in exactly the same spot as the previous injury.

This was his worst playoff performance yet - the first time he's failed to sink a single basket in the postseason.

Game 6 kicks off Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET in Indianapolis, where the Thunder could grab their first championship since moving from Seattle with a victory.

His injury history includes issues with his left knee, elbow, back and hamstring, though he hasn't needed surgery yet. At only 24, these recurring injuries are becoming worrisome.

Since landing in Indiana through a 2022 trade with Sacramento, Haliburton has helped turn the Pacers into Finals contenders for the first time in more than 20 years.

