Bishop Verot’s Casey Scott Named USA Baseball 15U National Team Manager

USA Baseball picked Bishop Verot High School head coach Casey Scott to lead the 15U National Team in 2025. While heading up the youth team, Scott will continue his role at his Fort Myers school during the off-season.

After working as pitching coach in 2023 and 2024, Scott moves up to the top spot. His pitching staff was incredible during the International Friendship Series, racking up 61 strikeouts in 34 innings while shutting out Australia.

"Ben Kelley, Program Director for USA Baseball's 15U National Team, credited Scott's leadership and preparation as key factors behind last year's success," said Kelley to Gulf Coast News Now.

At Bishop Verot, Scott powered through an amazing 32-3 season last year, taking his team to the FHSAA Class 3A State Championships semifinals. Earlier, he honed his coaching skills at Ave Maria University, SUNY Cortland, and SUNY Brockport.

In 2012, Scott earned NYCBL Coach of the Year after leading the Syracuse Jr. Chiefs to a championship. He got his start with USA Baseball in 2019, spending four seasons on Training Camp staff and helping with the U-14 National Development Program.

Since 2012, U.S. youth teams have won six gold medals, with their latest coming at the 2022 WBSC World Cup. This summer, USA Baseball will announce Scott's coaching staff and game schedule.