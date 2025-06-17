Baltimore Orioles vs Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Spread, and Totals

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 16: Josh Lowe #15 of the Tampa Bay Rays hits a home run in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at George M. Steinbrenner Field on June 16, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Orioles will continue their series against the Tampa Bay Rays tonight. Baltimore started off the road trip on a bad note, letting up seven runs to Tampa Bay en route to a blowout loss. Meanwhile, the Rays are streaking, winning four straight contests.

The Orioles have one of the softest starting rotations in the MLB, a fact that is illustrated by their starter in this game. Dean Kremer has been the definition of mediocre this season, posting a 4.99 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP over 13 starts. His last outing, against the Detroit Tigers, featured Kremer allowing four runs over seven innings of work. The Rays are not typically a dangerous offensive team, but they have been red-hot at the plate, scoring seven or more runs in four straight contests. This figures to be another tough outing for Kremer.

Meanwhile, the Rays have a far more reliable starter on the mound. Despite a lack of name value, Zack Littel has provided solid, consistent starts, putting up a 3.84 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP in 14 appearances in 2025. Despite a rough outing in his last showing, Littel has shown that he can work deep into ball games, even if he encounters a little bit of adversity throughout the early going. A matchup with Baltimore will likely help Littel lower those statistics once again.

Spread

Orioles +1.5 (-192)

Rays -1.5 (+163)

Moneyline

Orioles (+105)

Rays (-115)

Totals

Over 9.5 (-103)

Under 9.5 (-114)

*The above data was collected on June 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Orioles vs Rays Betting Trends

The Orioles are 29-42 ATS this season.

The Orioles are 18-18 ATS when playing on the road.

The under is 29-22-2 when Baltimore plays an American League opponent.

The Rays are 37-35 ATS on the season.

The Rays are 18-26 ATS when playing on their home field.

The under is 41-28-3 in Tampa Bay's games this season.

Orioles vs Rays Injury Reports

Baltimore Orioles

Tyler O'Neill, DH - Out

Jorge Mateo, INF - Out

Tampa Bay Rays

Ha-Seong Kim, SS - Out

Richie Palacios, OF - Out

Orioles vs Rays Predictions and Picks

Chris King of Winners and Whiners writes, "Littell has been solid of late, though his penchant for giving up the long ball is a bit concerning. He surrendered four solo shots in his last start, which was enough to derail him in a 4-3 loss to Boston. Baltimore swept the Angels at home over the weekend, but they are just 14-21 on the road this season entering Monday. The Orioles have struggled all season, and Kremer has been inconsistent at best on the bump. This also marks his first go-round at Steinbrenner Field, which could be problematic given the dimensions of the park. Give the advantage to the Rays as Littell gets the job done on the bump to give the hosts the victory."