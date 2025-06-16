Stanley Cup Finals Tickets Hit $3,000 as Panthers Fans Face Sky-High Prices

At Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Stanley Cup Finals Game 6 tickets are selling from $778 up to $3,000 for the best seats. These huge prices come as the Florida Panthers get ready to take on the Edmonton Oilers in what could be the championship-winning game.

The cheapest seats cost between $778-$944, and wheelchair-accessible seats are already sold out. These prices are way higher than regular season games and earlier playoff rounds.

With everything on the line, tickets are in crazy demand. Edmonton is trying to win its first NHL title since 1990, while Florida hopes to grab back-to-back championships.

The massive price jump has left many loyal fans angry - especially those who stuck with the team when attendance was low. Many long-time supporters now can't afford to see this big game.

Experts say computer pricing systems are behind the surge. These programs jack up prices based just on demand, without thinking about fan loyalty.

This pricing situation shows a clear gap between making money and keeping games open to the public. The die-hard fans who supported the team through rough patches are now shut out of seeing history.

Prices shot up everywhere in the arena. Even standing room and nosebleed seats that usually go for under $100 now cost eight times more.

Fan groups are getting more upset about how different these prices are from earlier playoff games. Season ticket holders are especially mad about paying way more than their usual rates.

Game 6 means more than just hockey. Panthers management has to balance keeping their core fans happy while dealing with market forces.