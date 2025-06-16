Orioles vs Rays Odds, Spread, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 15: Junior Caminero #13 of the Tampa Bay Rays scores a run during the fifth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles are putting their three-game win streaks on the line today as they open a four-game series at George M. Steinbrenner Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. EST.

Tampa Bay (39–32) returns home after dealing the Mets their first sweep of the season, culminating with a 9–0 shutout in New York yesterday. Junior Caminero hit his 17th home run and drove in three, and four pitchers combined for a five-hit shutout.

Baltimore (30–40) is coming off a weekend sweep of the Angels, punctuated by an 11–2 rout yesterday. The Orioles have outscored opponents 19–7 during the streak, their longest since early May.

Ryan Pepiot (3–6, 3.31 ERA) gets the start for Tampa Bay. The right-hander gave up three runs in 5.2 innings in his last start. Baltimore counters with Zach Eflin (6–2, 4.08 ERA), who held the Tigers to one run over 6.2 innings in his last outing.

Jonathan Aranda leads the Rays with a .319 average, while Caminero is the top power threat. Cedric Mullins paces the Orioles with 11 homers and 34 RBIs.

Spread

Orioles -1.5 (+157)

Rays +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline

Orioles -102

Rays -107

Total

Over 8.5 (-114)

Under 8.5 (-102)

The above data was collected on June 16, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Orioles vs Rays Betting Trends

The Orioles have won 12 of the 28 games when they've been listed as underdogs.

The Rays have won 22 of 38 games when listed as the favorites.

Both teams are 5-5 against the spread in their past 10 games.

The total has gone under in 11 of the Orioles' last 15 games.

The total has gone over in four of the Rays' last six games.

Baltimore is 11-4 straight up in their last 15 games against the Rays.

Orioles vs Rays Injury Reports

Orioles

Colton Cowser, LF — Day-to-day (soreness).

Ryan O'Hearn, RF — Day-to-day (ankle).

Tyler Wells, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Tyler O'Neill, RF — 10-day IL (shoulder).

Jorge Mateo, SS — 10-day IL (shoulder).

Albert Suarez, RP — 60-day IL (shoulder).

Ryan Mountcastle, 1B — 10-day IL (hamstring).

Rays

Ha-Seong Kim, SS — 60-day IL (shoulder).

Shane McClanahan, SP — 60-day IL (triceps).

Richie Palacios, LF — 10-day IL (knee).

Orioles vs Rays Predictions and Picks

"While Tampa Bay enters as the favorite with momentum from sweeping the Mets, I believe the betting market is overlooking Baltimore's recent improvements and the matchup advantages they possess. Eflin's elite command gives him an edge over a Rays lineup that can be overly aggressive, and the Orioles' offense has found its footing .... The Orioles are showing signs of life after a disappointing start to the season, and I expect them to continue their winning ways in Tampa Bay tonight." — Joe Jensen, Predictem

"Baltimore started this season very slowly, but the Orioles have won 10 of the last 14. Baltimore has struggled with injuries, but slowly, the Orioles are getting position players as well as pitchers back from the injured list .... Baltimore starter Zach Eflin is one of the few bright spots in a very poor first half of the season for Baltimore .... Tampa Bay starter Ryan Pepiot was hit hard last time out, allowing five hits and three runs in 5.2 innings when losing to Boston 3-1 last Tuesday. Prediction: Baltimore." — Kevin Vallego, Winners and Whiners