Crucial NBA Finals Game Resumes Tonight for Game 5

Craig Shemon
Crucial NBA Finals Game

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JUNE 11: Pascal Siakam #43 of the Indiana Pacers shoots the ball against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half in Game Three of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 11, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Abbie Parr – Pool/Getty Images)

Tonight is a crucial NBA Finals Game 5 as the series returns to Oklahoma City tied at two games a piece. There is an old saying that states an NBA playoff series doesn't really begin until the road team wins a game. The Pacers - Thunder series is way beyond that. Both teams have blown games at home that they should have won. The Pacers stole Game 1 with a last second shot by Tyrese Haliburton. Indy had no business winning that game but they did.

Fast forward to Game 4 where the Thunder came back and stole a game the Pacers had under control to even up the series. In all, there has been a lot of could of, would of, should of, in this series. Simply put this is now a best of three-games NBA Finals.

Monday night's tilt in front of the Oklahoma City fans will come down to league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. This is a game he must dominate in all parts of the game. Tonight is the night he must step up (he has been great so far, by the way) and really assert himself as a super star in the NBA and put the Thunder on the brink of their first league title.

As for the Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton needs to step up and smell some rarified air. He has been good in this series but not great. The Pacers need great from him for the remainder of the series. This is his time to quiet his critics and step up to take this title. It should be noted the Pacers have never trailed in a playoff series this year. They need to win tonight to stay ahead of the curve.

Crucial NBA Finals Game: In past NBA best of seven series, when tied 2-2, the winner of Game 5 goes on to win the series 83 percent of the time.

For all the latest NBA Finals talk and analysis tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company form 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

Craig Shemon
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
