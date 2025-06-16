Chestnut Back in Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest After Getting Kicked Out in 2024

After being sidelined due to his Impossible Foods deal, hot dog eating legend Joey Chestnut will make his comeback to the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2025. He shared the news on his Instagram account.

"While I have and continue to partner with a variety of companies, those relationships were never a conflict with my love for hot dogs. Nathan's is the only hot dog company I've ever worked with," said Chestnut to Fox News.

His absence ended an impressive eight-year winning streak. Patrick Bertoletti took the 2024 title by eating 58 hot dogs - nowhere near Chestnut's mind-blowing 76-dog record from 2021.

Though missing the main competition, Chestnut broke records in a Netflix special face-off against rival Takeru Kobayashi. In an incredible showing, he ate 83 hot dogs, setting an unofficial world record.

Since its humble beginnings in 1972 with Jason Schechter's 14-hot dog win, the contest has come a long way. Today's winners now eat four times that amount at breakneck speed.

New sponsorship rules, worked out between Major League Eating and Chestnut, made his return possible. Business fights rarely keep stars from the famous Coney Island event - usually injuries are what keep people out.

His comeback has other competitors worried. Nobody has eaten less than 58 hot dogs since Chestnut's 54-dog showing back in 2010.