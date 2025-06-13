Orlando City SC vs Colorado Rapids: Odds, Spread, and Total

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 28: Martín Ojeda #10 of Orlando City takes a free kick against Orlando City during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on May 28, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Are the Lions of Orlando City SC racing on treadmills? The club has seemingly found its form with great achievements this MLS season, including an early spring's marvelous shut-out streak that led to a run up the standings. Inter Miami fell 0-3 at the hands of Orlando on May 18. Since then, however, consecutive defeats have sent Orlando plunging below the Eastern Conference's playoff "cut" line again.

Orlando City will try to get back on the front foot against the host Colorado Rapids this Saturday night, in a match at DSG Park set to begin at 9:30 p.m. EST. Orlando is a tentative (+130) favorite to win in 90:00.

Las Vegas may not be sure who's going to win, but it's sure that goals will be tallied during the contest in Commerce City. Orlando-Colorado betting totals are balanced at the high mark of O/U (3), which would have been an unthinkable number for an Orlando City match played earlier this spring.

Spread

Orlando City SC -0.25 (Ev)

Colorado Rapids +0.25 (-120)

Moneyline

Orlando City SC +130

Colorado Rapids +195

Draw +260

Total

Over 3 (+105)

Under 3 (-125)

*The above data was collected on June 13, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Orlando City SC vs Colorado Rapids Betting Trends

Orlando City SC has won just one of its last four matches.

Totals have gone OVER in seven of the Lions' last eight appearances.

The Colorado Rapids have lost five of their last seven matches.

Orlando is 1-2-2 in five previous road games at Colorado.

Orlando City SC vs Colorado Rapids Injury Reports

Orlando City SC

Forward Nico Rodríguez is out with a thigh injury.

Midfielder Wilder Cartagena is out with an Achilles tendon rupture.

Forward Yutaro Tsukada is out with a cruciate ligament tear.

Forward Duncan McGuire is out with a shoulder injury.

Colorado Rapids

Midfielder Cole Bassett is out with an ankle injury.

Midfielder Ali Fadal is out with a knee injury.

Midfielder Wayne Frederick is out on national team duty.

Forward Alex Harris is out with an ankle injury.

Goalkeeper Zack Steffen is out with a knee injury.

Orlando City SC vs Colorado Rapids Predictions and Picks

Orlando has had solid performances in recent road games. In fact, what appears to have hurt the Lions most away from home is a lack of discipline. A red card for left back Rafael Santos marred April 19's 0-0 draw at Montreal, leaving two easy points behind. Midfielder César Araújo scored in Atlanta on May 28, but was red-carded to leave Orlando down a man and vulnerable to the Five Stripes' comeback win.

Colorado has also had players booked this spring, at home and on away grounds. "Rapids midfielder Wayne Frederick received a red card, putting Colorado down to 10 men for the remainder of the match (with Portland on May 28)," reported Peter Cohen on the Rapids' website. Portland won the bout 2-1.