Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals Odds, Spread, and Totals

Ezra Bernstein
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 11: Heriberto Hernandez #64 of the Miami Marlins celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on June 11, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The Miami Marlins will open a three-game series against a familiar foe when they take on the Washington Nationals tonight. It is a battle of two teams who are trying to climb out of horrific losing stretches, as the Marlins have not won a series in two weeks, while the Nationals have lost eight out of their last nine games.

Miami will call on Edward Cabrera to make the start in this one. It is hard to quantify how good Cabrera is, in large part because he excels at giving up tons of walks and base hits, but seems to find a way out of the jam nearly every time. In his last start, Cabrera gave up six hits and three walks over four innings to the Tampa Bay Rays, but still managed to hold them to a single run. The Nationals are not exactly hot at the plate, so this game presents a good opportunity for a cleaner outing from Cabrera.

Left-hander Mitchell Parker will be asked to go toe-to-toe with Cabrera. While his numbers are not quite as good, there is reason to believe he will put together a quality start against the Marlins. His history against the Miami lineup is excellent, as only two Marlins hitters have recorded multiple base hits against him throughout his career with the Nationals. As long as Parker keeps things under control by finding the strike zone early, the Nationals will stick around in this game.

Spread

  • Marlins -1.5 (+155)
  • Nationals +1.5 (-196)

Moneyline

  • Marlins +102
  • Nationals -114

Totals

  • Over 8.5 (-113)
  • Under 8.5 (+102)

*The above data was collected on June 13, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Marlins are 17-12 ATS as road underdogs.
  • The Marlins are 34-32 ATS this season.
  • The over is 10-4 when Miami plays an NL East opponent.
  • The Nationals are 20-17 ATS in games following a loss.
  • The Nationals are 13-9 ATS against NL East opponents.
  • The under is 35-31-2 in Washington's games this season.

Marlins vs Nationals Injury Reports

Miami Marlins

  • Derek Hill, CF - Out
  • Jesus Tinoco, RP - Out

Washington Nationals

  • Paul DeJong, 3B - Out
  • Dylan Crews, RF - Out
  • Derek Law, RP - Out

Marlins vs Nationals Predictions and Picks

David Delano of Winners and Whiners, "Cabrera looked shaky early on, but he's locked in now. The Marlins are 4-1 in his last five starts, and he's posted a sharp 1.78 ERA over that stretch. Meanwhile, the Nationals haven't been doing much with the bats and are just 2-5 in Mitchell Parker's last seven outings. Neither team is exactly hot, but Cabrera's current form and Washington's unreliable bullpen tilt the edge toward Miami. I'll take the Marlins at plus money in this spot."

The Marlins are a decent pick in this spot. Cabrera has somehow been able to keep opponents off the scoreboard, and the Nationals have been ice-cold in every way. Miami should overcome its road jitters and find a way to get the win in this one.

Miami MarlinsWashington Nationals
Ezra BernsteinWriter
