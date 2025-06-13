Ex-NFL Star Antonio Brown Wanted for Attempted Murder After Miami Boxing Event Shooting

Miami-Dade County police put out an arrest warrant for Antonio Brown, hitting the former NFL player with attempted murder charges. The incident happened at a May 16 celebrity boxing event in Little Haiti where someone got shot.

If caught, Brown faces a $10,000 bond and will be stuck under house arrest until his trial. Police found two bullet casings at the location where the victim got grazed in the neck.

Security cameras caught a fight breaking out before shots were fired. The person who got hit spotted Brown in the footage, saying he grabbed a gun from security, chased him down, and shot twice.

Police picked up the former Super Bowl champ for questioning but let him go without charges. Brown later jumped on social media, saying people tried to steal his jewelry.

Online personality Adin Ross put together the boxing event that brought out big names from sports and entertainment to Miami.

Brown played in the NFL for 12 years, bouncing between four teams. His biggest moment came when he caught a touchdown pass in Tampa Bay's Super Bowl LV victory against Kansas City.

Born and raised in Miami, Brown played at Miami Norland High before going pro. His NFL days ended in 2021 after he infamously walked off the field during a Tampa Bay game.

While cops checked out the crime scene, nobody got arrested right away. The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office hasn't said anything about the latest developments.