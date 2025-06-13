ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Do NOT Miss Out on this Stanley Cup Final

Craig Shemon
This Stanley Cup Final

SUNRISE, FLORIDA – JUNE 09: Aleksander Barkov #16 of the Florida Panthers skates against Stuart Skinner #74 of the Edmonton Oilers during Game Three of the 2025 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 09, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Do not miss out on this Stanley Cup Final! The Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers are putting on a show! Three of the four games in the best of seven series have gone to overtime. In fact Friday's game two went into double overtime!

In Thursday's game four the Panthers took an impressive 3-0 lead in the first period. The quick start forced the Oilers to replace goalie Stuart Skinner with Calvin Pickard. By the third period Edmonton fought back to a 4-3 lead. However, the Panthers tied the game with :20 remaining in regulation! Finally, Leon Draisaitl punched in the game winning goal in overtime to knot this awesome series as 2-2.

THIS STANLEY CUP FINAL IS THE REAL DEAL!

For the Oilers this was a remarkable comeback in more ways than one. Their embarrassing performance in game three's 6-1 loss saw them tally 85 penalty minutes. The most remarkable part of the game 3 debacle was the opposite style of the non stop flowing action between these two teams in the first two games of the series. Both teams split the first two games with exciting overtime action.

Now this series boils down to a best of three with Saturday's game 5 shifting to Edmonton, some 2500 miles away.

This is your final warning, or recommendation. Do NOT miss out on this Stanley Cup Final! People will be talking about it forever! We will be talking about the NHL and this Stanley Cup Final weekdays from 2-6pm on Craig Shemon and Company on ESPN Southwest Florida.

Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
