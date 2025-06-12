Skechers Signs On as Title Sponsor for 2025 Fort Myers Basketball Tournament

The 2025 Fort Myers Tip-Off basketball tournament has a new sponsor. Eight games will light up Suncoast Credit Union Arena in November, with Skechers taking the lead role.

"Skechers continues to invest in basketball with a growing roster of NBA and WNBA players competing in our innovative footwear," said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers, to the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

The main event pits Michigan State against North Carolina on Thanksgiving Day. St. Bonaventure squares off with East Carolina in Beach Division games set for November 25 and 27. Officials will name Palms Division competitors later this summer.

Since its 2018 start, the tournament has drawn powerhouse schools to Florida's southwest coast. Past matchups have featured Kansas, Auburn, Florida, Ohio State, Marquette, Wisconsin, Virginia, and Michigan.

Mark Starsiak, senior vice president at Intersport, the event's management firm, sees bright days ahead. "This year's event promises to be one of the most exciting in history, and we're eager to bring the Skechers Basketball brand to an engaged audience during Thanksgiving week," he said.

Fresh off signing their first college athlete Kiki Iriafen, Skechers aims to make its mark in basketball. The Fort Myers tournament fits their strategy to build presence in the sport.