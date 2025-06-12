Oilers vs Panthers Odds, Spread, and Total

SUNRISE, FLORIDA – JUNE 09: Aleksander Barkov #16 of the Florida Panthers skates against Stuart Skinner #74 of the Edmonton Oilers during Game Three of the 2025 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 09, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Edmonton Oilers look to bounce back from an ugly Game 3 loss and even the series at two games apiece.

The Oilers fell 6-1 in Game 3. Edmonton trailed 2-0 after the first period, scored early in the second, but then gave up four unanswered goals. They outshot the Panthers 33-31, outhit them 34-26, and won the faceoff battle 32-30. However, special teams proved costly, as Edmonton went just 1-for-6 on the power play and only killed 8 of 11 penalties. The Oilers lost their composure with costly penalties in both the first and third periods.

The Florida Panthers aim to take a commanding 3-1 series lead and move within one win of back-to-back Stanley Cup championships. Florida set the tone early and never looked back, capitalizing on numerous power-play opportunities. Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky earned third-star honors with 32 saves. The Panthers' stars contributed throughout the game, and they protected home ice with ease.

Spread

Oilers +1.5 (-196)

Panthers -1.5 (+163)

Moneyline

Oilers +128

Panthers -144

Total

OVER 6.5 (+114)

UNDER 6.5 (-130)

*The above data was collected on June 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Oilers vs Panthers Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in five of Edmonton's last six games.

Edmonton is 13-4 SU in its last 17 games.

Edmonton is 1-5 SU in its last six games against Florida.

The total has gone OVER in five of Florida's last six games.

Florida is 7-2 SU in its last nine games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Florida's last five games against Edmonton.

Oilers vs Panthers Injury Reports

Edmonton Oilers

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, C - Day-to-day

Zach Hyman, LW - Out

Alec Regula, D - injured reserve

Florida Panthers

None

Oilers vs Panthers Predictions and Picks

Edmonton is ranked 11th in scoring, 14th in goals against, 11th on the power play, and 16th on the penalty kill. The Oilers turned in a well-below-average performance in all three key areas — scoring, defense, and penalty kill — in Game 3. Leon Draisaitl, who leads the team in goals and points, finished with a minus-2 rating and was completely shut down. This marks the first time since the start of their postseason run that the Oilers have lost back-to-back games. It was arguably their worst effort since a 6-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings in Round 1, which was a defeat that ended up sparking both their offense and, eventually, their defense.

Florida is ranked 15th in scoring, seventh in goals against, tied for 13th on the power play, and 10th on the penalty kill. In Game 3, the Panthers were dominant in all four categories. Sam Reinhart, who leads the team in goals and points, had one goal, one assist, a plus-1 rating, and four shots. The last time Florida had a one-sided win at home, they followed it with a 3-0 shutout loss, so they know not to take their foot off the gas. The Panthers capitalized on nearly every key scoring chance and critical moment in Game 3. With Edmonton likely to make adjustments, Florida will need to continue making timely saves and stay sharp in all phases.

Best Bet: Over