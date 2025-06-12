OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – JUNE 08: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder attempts a jump shot against Ben Sheppard #26 of the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter in Game Two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center on June 08, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Now that was an impressive Indiana Pacers showing last night in Game 3 against the Oklahoma City Thunder to take a 2-1 series lead in the NBA Finals. The Pacers stole Game 1 in Oklahoma City with a Tyrese Haliburton basket with .3 of a second remaining. But it seemed like the Thunder figured things out in Game 2 and appeared to have all the momentum as the series shifted locations to Indianapolis.

Going into Game 3 we said the Pacers needed at least two of these three things to happen to win: We suggested Thunder star and league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was going to get his 30 points, but the Pacers must make him work for them with a high volume shot attempt total. We suggested the Pacers needed to keep the Thunder bench scoring under control. And since no Pacers player reached 20 points in the first two games, somebody was going to need to break that barrier.

IMPRESSIVE INDIANA PACERS SHOWING

In review, the Pacers did check two of those three boxes. The Pacers won the bench battle 49-18. Bennedict Mathurin not only led the Pacers bench but he scored a game high 27! That also checked another box as he, Haliburton (22 points) and Pascal Siakam scored 21, leading three Pacers past the 20 point barrier.

The NBA Finals best of seven series is usually a series of adjustments. The Pacers have the edge. The ball is in the Thunder court. And they better adjust quickly because Game 4 is tomorrow night in Indy! As for the "fans" who wanted a more desirable matchup in the Finals, you better get on board fast because this is a fantastic series!