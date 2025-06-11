US Men’s Team Gets Destroyed 4-0 by Switzerland in World Cup Warmup Nightmare

Switzerland dominated the US Men's National Team 4-0 at home. For the first time ever, the US team didn't manage a single shot while giving up four goals in the first half - something that's never happened before in team history.

This brutal loss is the fourth straight defeat for the Americans, tying their worst streak since '07. With the 2026 World Cup just a year away, the timing couldn't be worse.

The upcoming tournament, expected to break money records with earnings over $10 billion, will be the first time three countries - the US, Mexico, and Canada - have joined forces to host.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino could only watch as boos rang through the barely-filled stadium. While his lineup changes backfired, new addition Diego Luna showed some promise.

The team was missing several stars, out with injuries and team obligations. Their absence showed just how thin the bench is - a problem that's hurt them in past tournaments.

Recent focus on testing players has come at the cost of team chemistry. Now there's barely any time left to lock in a solid lineup before the key World Cup groups this fall.

In goal, Matt Turner's shaky showing reflects the team's bigger problems. The offense can't score, while the defense keeps making costly mistakes.

Making things worse, a nasty public fight between former captain Landon Donovan and Christian Pulisic's dad has created team drama.

At the same time, fellow hosts Mexico and Canada look better prepared, with solid game plans and more talent ready to go as time ticks down.