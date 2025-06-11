Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox: Odds, Run Line, and Total

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 10: Ceddanne Rafaela #3 of the Boston Red Sox (L) safely sprints to first base against Yandy Díaz #2 of the Tampa Bay Rays in the seventh inning at Fenway Park on June 10, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Rays will try to win their third series rubber-match in a row at Fenway Park tonight, where the Rays will clash with the Boston Red Sox at 7:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

The well-matched Rays and Red Sox have tied at 11 aggregate runs apiece through 18 innings. Monday was a slugfest, while Tuesday was a pitching battle in which Boston allowed Tampa's one run on an error.

Does that mean the rubber game's run scoring isn't predictable? Las Vegas begs to differ, giving Tampa Bay and Boston a whopping O/U (9.5) run total for the series finale.

Spread

Rays -1.5 (+140)

Red Sox +1.5 (-175)

Moneyline

Rays -100

Red Sox -108

Total

Over 10 (-106)

Under 10 (-111)

*The above data was collected on June 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox Betting Trends

Tampa Bay is 12-7 ATS in the last 19 games.

The Rays are 6-2 in their last eight ball games.

Totals have gone over in five of Boston's last six games.

The Boston Red Sox are 6-10 in their last 16 games.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Rays

Center fielder Jonny DeLuca is on the 60-day IL with a right shoulder strain.

Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim is on the 60-day IL with a shoulder injury.

Pitcher Hunter Bigge is on the 15-day IL with a right lat strain.

Left fielder Richie Palacios is on the 10-day IL with a right knee sprain.

Boston Red Sox

Right fielder Wilyer Abreu is on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain.

Left fielder Masataka Yoshida is on the 60-day IL following right shoulder labral repair.

Relief pitcher Justin Slaten is on the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation.

Relief pitcher Josh Winckowski is on the 7-day IL with right elbow inflammation.

Third baseman Alex Bregman is on the 10-day IL with a right quad strain.

Relief pitcher Nick Burdi is on the 15-day IL with a right foot contusion.

First baseman Triston Casas is on the 60-day IL with a left patellar tendon rupture.

Relief pitcher Liam Hendriks is on the 15-day IL with right hip inflammation.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox Predictions and Picks

There was a day when an opposing start from Walker Buehler would make Tampa Bay's fans tremble in their seats. So far this season, the Rays' probable pitcher Zack Littell has outshined Buehler in W/L record and ERA numbers. The decay of a name-brand starter in the pair caused O/U lines to soar.

Buehler has been such a let-down in Beantown that he's reportedly shopped as trade-bait to the Toronto Blue Jays. "Buehler's struggles have been a source of frustration, both for him and the Red Sox organization," blogs the in-depth new MLB beat at Motociclismo of the Red Sox pitching dilemma.