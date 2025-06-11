McIlroy Shoots 81 in Practice Round at Tough Oakmont Course

In a surprising development at Oakmont Country Club, Rory McIlroy carded an 81 during his practice round. He managed to get that score even after making birdies on holes 17 and 18.

"I didn't feel like I played particularly badly," McIlroy told Sports Illustrated. The course featured difficult pin positions and incredibly quick greens measuring 15½ on the Stimpmeter.

This Pennsylvania course ranks as one of golf's toughest challenges. In 2016, Dustin Johnson won with a score of 4-under-par 276. Only three other players finished under par that week.

With nine U.S. Open championships in its history, this legendary venue leads all others. It has also hosted six U.S. Amateur tournaments and two U.S. Women's Opens. In 2025, it will host the national championship for the tenth time.

The 2007 tournament was especially tough. The winner needed five-over-par - a total of 285 shots - to claim victory, making it one of the highest winning scores in recent years.

Equipment problems made things harder. After his main driver failed testing, the Irish player tried different options before picking his current club. "I feel like I've got something now that's working pretty well," McIlroy said.

Missing the fairway here comes at a big cost. "If you miss fairways here you're just chipping out sideways," McIlroy said about the thick rough. Unlike Augusta National's more generous layout, Oakmont punishes every bad shot.