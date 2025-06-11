Marlins vs Pirates Odds, Spread, and Total

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 10: Otto Lopez #6 of the Miami Marlins scores during the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on June 10, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Miami Marlins look to win the rubber match against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Marlins are 25-40 and last in the NL East Division. Miami won Game 2, 3-2, slowly building a 3-0 lead behind a quality outing from Sandy Alcantara . The bullpen made things a little interesting in the eighth, but the Marlins held on for the win. The bottom of the order provided all the offense, with Nick Fortes leading the team with two RBIs.

The Pirates are 27-41 and last in the NL Central Division. Pittsburgh won Game 1, 10-3, with two four-run rallies and contributions from up and down the lineup. The top of the order did most of the damage, and Bryan Reynolds led the way with three RBIs. Pittsburgh has received solid pitching throughout the series and will look to bounce back offensively in the finale.

Spread

Marlins +1.5 (-151)

Pirates -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline

Marlins +140

Pirates -151

Total

Over 8.5 (-113)

8.5 (-113) Under 8.5 (-100)

*The above data was collected on June 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Marlins vs Pirates Betting Trends

The total has gone under in eight of Miami's last 11 games.

Miami is 2-7 SU in its last nine games.

Miami is 4-10 SU in its last 14 games against Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

Pittsburgh is 5-2 SU in its last seven games at home.

Pittsburgh is 5-1 SU in its last six games when playing at home against Miami.

Marlins vs Pirates Injury Reports

Miami Marlins

Derek Hill, CF — 10-day IL.

Rob Brantly, C — 60-day IL.

Deyvison De Los Santos, 3B — Day-to-day.

PJ Morlando, LF — Day-to-day.

Starlyn Caba, SS — Day-to-day.

Jay Beshears, 1B — Day-to-day.

Griffin Conine, LF — 60-day IL.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Endy Rodriguez, 1B — 10-day IL.

Joey Bart, C — Seven -day IL.

-day IL. Darick Hall, 1B — Day-to-day.

Enmanuel Valdez, 1B — 60-day IL.

Malcom Nunez, 1B — Day-to-day.

Jase Bowen, CF — Day-to-day.

Marlins vs Pirates Predictions and Picks

Miami is 11-20 on the road and 3-7 in their last 10 games. The Marlins rank 23rd in runs scored, 14th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging percentage. In pitching, they have the third-worst ERA in the league. Kyle Stowers leads the team in home runs and RBIs and has recorded a hit and a run scored in this series. Lately, the offense hasn't had many breakout performances.

On the mound for the Marlins is Cal Quantrill, who is 3-6 with a 5.63 ERA. He doesn't have a quality start this season, but has allowed two runs or fewer in four straight games.

Pittsburgh is 18-19 at home and 6-4 in their last 10 games. The Pirates rank 29th in runs scored, 25th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging percentage. They are 14th in ERA. Andrew McCutchen leads the team in batting average and has tallied four hits, two runs scored, and an RBI in this series. Like the Marlins, the Pirates are seeking more consistent offensive production.

On the mound for the Pirates is Bailey Falter, who is 4-3 with a 3.49 ERA. Four of his last six outings have been scoreless, though control issues and walks remain a concern.

Best Bet: Under