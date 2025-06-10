Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox Odds, Spread, and Totals

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 09: Taylor Walls #6 of the Tampa Bay Rays (L) is greeted by Yandy Díaz #2 after scoring a run to take the lead 4-3 in the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 09, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Rays will continue their series in hostile territory as they prepare to face the Boston Red Sox in game two of this AL East rivalry. The Rays won an extra-innings thriller in game one, setting themselves up to potentially clinch the series tonight.

If Rays manager Kevin Cash had to pick a member of his pitching staff to lead the charge in this game, he would almost certainly call upon Ryan Pepiot. Coincidentally, Pepiot is already slated to start, something that Tampa Bay fans have to be happy to hear. The righty has been the most reliable arm on the team by a long shot, posting a 3.20 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP over his 13 2025 starts. However, it is important to note that the Red Sox gave Pepiot his worst bloody nose of the season when they crushed him for six runs in six innings. Neither side has forgotten that appearance, adding the feeling of a grudge match to an already interesting game.

Boston does not have nearly as reliable a starter on the mound. Lucas Giolito has only appeared in seven games this season, but he has been absolutely tuned up in nearly every outing, putting up a ridiculous 6.42 ERA and a 1.63 WHIP to go along with it. It is still early days for Giolito, but allowing seven runs over an inning of work against the Los Angeles Angels last time out has to be a significant blow to his confidence. The Rays are a solid opponent, making a rebound a tough prospect for the struggling veteran.

Spread

Rays -1.5 (+149)

Red Sox +1.5 (-175)

Moneyline

Rays -102

Red Sox -107

Totals

Over 9 (-115)

Under 9 (-102)

*The above data was collected on June 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rays vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Rays are 15-8 ATS when playing on the road.

The Rays are 11-6 ATS when playing an AL East opponent.

The under is 38-25-3 in Tampa Bay's games this season.

The Red Sox are 12-22 ATS when playing in Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are 8-13 ATS against AL East opponents.

The under is 21-14 in games Boston plays after a loss.

Rays vs Red Sox Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Rays

Ha-Seong Kim, SS - Out.

Richie Palacios, OF - Out.

Boston Red Sox

Alex Bregman, 3B - Out.

Wilyer Abreu, OF - Out.

Justin Slaten, RP - Out.

Rays vs Red Sox Predictions and Picks