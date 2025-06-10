Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Tampa Bay Rays will continue their series in hostile territory as they prepare to face the Boston Red Sox in game two of this AL East rivalry. The Rays won an extra-innings thriller in game one, setting themselves up to potentially clinch the series tonight.
If Rays manager Kevin Cash had to pick a member of his pitching staff to lead the charge in this game, he would almost certainly call upon Ryan Pepiot. Coincidentally, Pepiot is already slated to start, something that Tampa Bay fans have to be happy to hear. The righty has been the most reliable arm on the team by a long shot, posting a 3.20 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP over his 13 2025 starts. However, it is important to note that the Red Sox gave Pepiot his worst bloody nose of the season when they crushed him for six runs in six innings. Neither side has forgotten that appearance, adding the feeling of a grudge match to an already interesting game.
Boston does not have nearly as reliable a starter on the mound. Lucas Giolito has only appeared in seven games this season, but he has been absolutely tuned up in nearly every outing, putting up a ridiculous 6.42 ERA and a 1.63 WHIP to go along with it. It is still early days for Giolito, but allowing seven runs over an inning of work against the Los Angeles Angels last time out has to be a significant blow to his confidence. The Rays are a solid opponent, making a rebound a tough prospect for the struggling veteran.
Spread
- Rays -1.5 (+149)
- Red Sox +1.5 (-175)
Moneyline
- Rays -102
- Red Sox -107
Totals
- Over 9 (-115)
- Under 9 (-102)
*The above data was collected on June 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Rays vs Red Sox Betting Trends
- The Rays are 15-8 ATS when playing on the road.
- The Rays are 11-6 ATS when playing an AL East opponent.
- The under is 38-25-3 in Tampa Bay's games this season.
- The Red Sox are 12-22 ATS when playing in Fenway Park.
- The Red Sox are 8-13 ATS against AL East opponents.
- The under is 21-14 in games Boston plays after a loss.
Rays vs Red Sox Injury Reports
Tampa Bay Rays
- Ha-Seong Kim, SS - Out.
- Richie Palacios, OF - Out.
Boston Red Sox
- Alex Bregman, 3B - Out.
- Wilyer Abreu, OF - Out.
- Justin Slaten, RP - Out.
Rays vs Red Sox Predictions and Picks
Arthur Reyes of Statsalt writes, "The previous seven starts for these pitchers shows a massive difference between what we should expect as Ryan Pepoit is 1-2 with a 2.36 ERA and a 0.93 WHIP in 42.0 innings while Lucas Giolito is 1-1 with a 6.42 ERA and a 1.63 WHIP in 33.2 innings of work during that span. These offenses are showing a massive split when looking at the road/home splits, as Tampa Bay is 21st with a .677 road OPS while averaging 4.63 runs in their 22 road games, while Boston is fifth with a .773 home OPS while scoring 5.24 runs during their 33 home games. All in all, go with the Boston Red Sox to win this game as the better bet."