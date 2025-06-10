ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Oilers Break 40-Year Penalty Record in 6-1 Stanley Cup Loss

Diana Beasley
Linesman Trent Knorr #74 attempts to break up a fight between Sam Bennett #9 of the Florida Panthers and Trent Frederic #21 of the Edmonton Oilers
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

In a chaotic night of hockey, the Edmonton team racked up 85 penalty minutes during their 6-1 loss to Florida. The defeat put them down 2-1 in the championship series, breaking records that go back four decades.

The game got nasty when Trent Frederic and Sam Bennett got into it, triggering a third-period melee. The teams combined for 140 minutes in penalties - the fourth-highest total ever in a championship game.

The chaos kicked off with eight penalties before the first intermission. What started as a hockey game evolved into a brutal battle that topped Montreal's previous record of 90 minutes from '86.

Florida matched the intensity, collecting 84 penalty minutes - equaling their total from last year's Game 2 against Vegas.

After winning their first championship by taking down Edmonton last year, Florida looks to hang onto the trophy. They've steamrolled through this year's playoffs, including a strong showing against Carolina.

These heated rivals face off in the finals for the second year running. The defending champs have grabbed Games 1 and 3, while Edmonton bounced back in Game 2.

Edmonton's championship drought continues. After winning five cups between '84 and '90, they've fallen short in '06, '24, and now face another uphill battle.

The series picks up Thursday night in Florida. Both teams fought hard to reach this point, with Edmonton knocking out Dallas in the West finals just recently.

