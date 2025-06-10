ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Miami Marlins vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Odds, Run Line, and Total

Kurt Boyer
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 9: Otto Lopez #6 of the Miami Marlins celebrates his solo home run with Connor Norby #1 during the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on June 9, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Things couldn't get much bleaker for the Miami Marlins. The torture of an in-state series with the Tampa Bay Rays, which followed a sweep from the Colorado Rockies, seemed levied by a matchup against Pittsburgh, another cellar-dweller in the National League. But that was before Monday's contest ended with the Pittsburgh Pirates having clobbered the Fins 10-3.

Today's rematch will begin at 6:40 p.m. Eastern Time. The Pirates are favored to win and get to 19-18 on their home diamond, but Miami's sportsbook odds look decent considering what a mess the Fins are in. 

Is Pittsburgh's streak of four wins in a row a mirage, or a bright spot for the Pirates? We'll know more after the 1-8 Mitch Keller's start against Miami this evening. 

Spread

  • Marlins +1.5 (-173)
  • Pirates -1.5 (+149)

Moneyline

  • Marlins +124
  • Pirates -138

Total

  • Over 8.5 (-103)
  • Under 8.5 (-113)

*The above data was collected on June 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing. 

  • Miami has gone 5-14 in its last 19 road games. 
  • Pittsburgh has won four games in a row. 
  • Totals have gone under in four of Pittsburgh's last six games.

Miami Marlins vs Pittsburgh Pirates Injury Reports

Miami Marlins

  • Catcher Rob Brantly is on the 60-day IL with a right lat strain.
  • Left fielder Griffin Conine is on the 60-day IL following shoulder surgery.
  • Right fielder Kyle Stowers is day-to-day with a hand injury.
  • Relief pitcher Jesus Tinoco is on the 15-day IL with an undisclosed injury.

Pittsburgh Pirates

  • First baseman Endy Rodriguez is on the 10-day IL with an elbow injury.
  • Relief pitcher Tim Mayza is on the 60-day IL with a left shoulder injury.
  • Catcher Joey Bart is out for at least one week with a concussion.
  • Relief pitcher Colin Holderman is on the 15-day IL with a thumb injury.
  • Relief pitcher Justin Lawrence is on the 60-day IL with a right elbow injury.
  • First baseman Enmanuel Valdez has a season-ending shoulder dislocation.

Miami Marlins vs Pittsburgh Pirates Predictions and Picks 

Keller must have the unluckiest record in MLB relative to his ERA this season. Pitching for a team with a lagging offense, Keller has maintained an ERA under 5.00 while winning just one start and losing nine. 

Dave Benson of Heavy points out that "(Keller) has a 4.13 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in his 13 starts, with 61 strikeouts … he's had more bad luck than bad outings." 

Meanwhile, the Miami Marlins' pitching rota is still a disaster, with "TBAs" dotting the ledger of games upcoming. We recommend taking the Pirates' generous odds to win their fifth game in a row.

Miami MarlinsPittsburgh Pirates
Kurt BoyerWriter
