Celebrate Dad: Go Fishing Together This License-Free Freshwater Weekend

Celebrate Father’s Day with a fun freshwater fishing adventure during Florida’s special license-free fishing weekend!

On June 14 and 15, everyone can fish in Florida’s freshwater lakes and rivers without needing a fishing license. It’s the perfect chance to take Dad, the kids, or the whole family out for a day of fishing fun. Whether you prefer fishing from the shore or your boat, you can find a nearby boat ramp or pier at MyFWC.com/FishingAccess.

If you’re new to fishing or want a refresher, visit the FWC’s fishing basics page for helpful tips and tricks.

Had a great time? When you’re ready to get your own fishing license, just visit GoOutdoorsFlorida.com to purchase or renew.

This weekend is open to anglers of all ages and skill levels, so everyone can enjoy catching their favorite freshwater fish—no license needed!

Don’t forget to check out the TrophyCatch program, where you can enter your big largemouth bass (8 pounds or more) to win cool prizes.

Before you go, make sure to review the freshwater fishing rules. All seasons, bag limits, and size limits still apply.