Aaron Rodgers Arrival Makes NO Difference

Aaron Rodgers arrival in Pittsburgh to play quarterback for the Steelers makes no difference. Sure, his arrival Saturday to take a physical and sign a one year - $13 million dollar contract got some attention. (So did his new apparent wedding band). But Vegas barely noticed.

Steelers odds moved ever so slightly for wages with Mason Rudolph as the presumed quarterback vs Aaron Rodgers at QB. Odds for the Steelers to make the playoffs barely improved from +150 to +140. Odds to win the AFC North went from +550 to +500. Week one odds to beat his former Jets team fell from -3 to -2.5.

Now Vegas is smart so maybe they anticipated Rodgers coming to Steel Town all along and already baked that into their numbers. But with Rodgers, nothing is a done deal until it's a done deal.

As the 41 year old Rodgers gets old he seems to get more quirkier. He seems to embrace they way he rubs people the wrong way with his nonchalant passive aggressiveness. With one of the best arms the league has ever seen and one Super Bowl ring, his legacy is his legacy. But the final three years of his career are a lot different than his glory days with the Packers.

With Rodgers apparent wedding in the rear view mirror, and no trips to Egypt or Caves of Darkness, Rodgers will be at the Steelers mandatory OTA camp today. He will get to know his new team mates for the second time in three years and prepare for the upcoming 2025 NFL regular season. Either way it should be fun and interesting.