Rays vs Red Sox Odds, Spread, and Total

The Tampa Bay Rays look to win two in a row and get their six-game road trip off to a strong start.

The Rays are 35–30 and sit second in the AL East. They just took two out of three against the Miami Marlins, with all three games decided by one run. In fact, each of their last five games has been decided by a single run. The pitching held up in two of those games, while the offense contributed with early runs and clutch hitting.

The Red Sox are 32–35 and fourth in the AL East. They just wrapped up a short three-game road trip, taking two out of three against their rivals, the New York Yankees. All three games were high scoring, and Boston put up 10 or more runs in the final two games. While their pitching struggled, the offense responded well, overcoming early deficits in two of the three games.

Spread

Rays +1.5 (+211)

Red Sox -1.5 (-175)

Moneyline

Rays -101

Red Sox -109

Total

OVER 8.5 (-103)

UNDER 8.5 (-109)

*The above data was collected on June 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rays vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in five of Tampa Bay's last seven games.

Tampa Bay is 5-1 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Tampa Bay's last six games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in five of Boston's last six games.

Boston is 1-4 SU in its last five games at home.

Boston is 2-10 SU in its last 12 games when playing at home against Tampa Bay.

Rays vs Red Sox Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Rays

Ha-Seong Kim, SS - 60-day IL

Jonny DeLuca, CF - 60-day IL

Eloy Jimenez, DH - Day-to-day

Richie Palacios, LF - 10-day iL

Logan Driscoll, C - Day-to-day

Boston Red Sox

Alex Bregman, 3B - 10-day IL

Triston Casas, 1B - 60-day iL

Masataka Yoshida, LF - 60-day iL

Rays vs Red Sox Predictions and Picks

Tampa Bay is 12–10 on the road and 7–3 in its last ten games. The Rays rank tied for 12th in runs scored, 16th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging percentage. On the mound, they are seventh in team ERA. Junior Caminero leads the team in home runs and RBIs, and he recorded three hits and two runs in the Miami series. Tampa's pitching staff will look to cool off Boston's confident bats.

Starting for the Rays is Shane Baz, who is 5–3 with a 4.96 ERA. He has four quality starts this season, though all came in April. Recently, he's been averaging around five innings per outing and has been prone to giving up home runs.

Boston is 17–16 at home and 5–5 in its last ten games. The Red Sox rank sixth in runs scored, sixth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging percentage. Their pitching has struggled, ranking 23rd in ERA. Rafael Devers leads the team in home runs and RBIs, and he had three hits, two home runs, and three RBIs in the series against the Yankees. The Red Sox bats will look to stay hot and build an early lead in this series.

On the mound for Boston is Brayan Bello, who is 2–1 with a 3.91 ERA. He has three quality starts this season and has mostly delivered solid outings. While walks can be an issue, he generally limits the damage and keeps the runs down.

Best Bet: Boston Moneyline