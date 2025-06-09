Oilers vs Panthers Odds, Spread, and Total

The Edmonton Oilers look to steal Game 3 on the road against the Florida Panthers and regain home-ice advantage.

The Oilers lost Game 2, 5–4 in double overtime. Edmonton had a strong first period and led 3–2. Florida scored twice in the second period, but the Oilers were able to tie the game late with just 18 seconds remaining. The puck luck wasn't there for them in extra time this time around. Edmonton outshot Florida 46–42, went 1-for-6 on the power play, and killed 3-of-4 penalties.

The Panthers look to take care of business on home ice and go up 2–1 in their best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final series. Florida blew another third-period lead in this series but managed to recover and secure a huge win. The Panthers' special teams contributed with both a power-play goal and a shorthanded goal. Brad Marchand was the first star of the game, scoring both a shorthanded goal and the game-winner. Marchand is channeling his clutch Boston Bruins form this postseason, and the team was physical, winning the hit battle 60–39.

Spread

Oilers +1.5 (-206)

Panthers -1.5 (+175)

Moneyline

Oilers +120

Panthers -140

Total

OVER 6.5 (+105)

UNDER 6.5 (-126)

*The above data was collected on June 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Oilers vs Panthers Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in four of Edmonton's last five games.

Edmonton is 5-1 SU in its last six games.

Edmonton is 1-4 SU in its last five games against Florida.

The total has gone OVER in four of Florida's last five games.

Florida is 9-3 SU in its last 12 games.

The total has gone OVER in eight of Florida's last nine games against Edmonton.

Oilers vs Panthers Injury Reports

Edmonton Oilers

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, C - Day-to-day

Zach Hyman, LW - Out

Alec Regula, D - Injured reserve

Florida Panthers

A.J. Greer, LW - Day-to-day

Oilers vs Panthers Predictions and Picks

Edmonton is ranked 11th in scoring, 14th in goals against, 11th on the power play, and 16th on the penalty kill. The scoring was there for them in Game 2, while special teams play was decent. However, the defense could use some improvement. Connor McDavid leads the team in assists and was the third star in Game 2, recording three assists.

Florida is ranked 15th in scoring, seventh in goals against, tied for 13th on the power play, and 10th on the penalty kill. Special teams came through in key moments in Game 2, and the defense improved in the second and third periods. Sam Reinhart leads the team in goals and points, but he had another scoreless game in the series and was minus-two in Game 2. The Panthers are 4–3 at home this postseason and have been inconsistent in their style of play on home ice.