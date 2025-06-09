Miami Marlins vs Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Miami Marlins will continue their road trip against the Pittsburgh Pirates tonight. It is a battle between two of the worst teams in the National League, which should equate to a fairly competitive, entertaining series.

A handful of injuries to the starting pitching rotation have forced the Marlins to call upon their reserve of arms. Up first is starting pitcher Eury Perez, who has not started a game since 2023. The 22-year-old righty put up excellent numbers during his 2023 stint as a starter, but he is certain to be dealing with plenty of rust here. Luckily, the Pirates are in contention for the worst offense in the MLB, allowing Perez the softest landing spot he could possibly ask for in his return to action.

Countering Perez is another young arm. Mike Burrows has made three starts for the Pirates, only one of which went well. The righty gave up eight runs over his first eight innings of work before pitching five scoreless frames against the Houston Astros. The Marlins are not a whole lot better on offense than the Pirates are, making this matchup a big opportunity for Burrows to begin to lower his 5.27 ERA.

Spread

Marlins -1.5 (+165)

Pirates +1.5 (-186)

Moneyline

Marlins +103

Pirates -113

Totals

Over 8 (-110)

Under 8 (-105)

*The above data was collected on June 9, 2025, and may have changed since then.

Marlins vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Marlins are 17-12 ATS when playing on the road.

The Marlins are 33-30 ATS on the season.

The over is 17-12 when Miami plays away from home.

The Pirates are 28-38 ATS on the season.

The Pirates are 15-20 ATS when playing at home.

The over is 13-10-2 in games following a Pittsburgh win.

Marlins vs Pirates Injury Reports

Miami Marlins

Jesus Tinoco, RP - Out

Kyle Stowers, LF - Day-to-Day

Derek Hill, CF - Out

Pittsburgh Pirates

Joey Bart, C - Out

Endy Rodriguez, INF - Out

Colin Holderman, RP - Out

Marlins vs Pirates Predictions and Picks

Greg Cantone of Statsalt writes, "The Pirates have won four straight against the Marlins at PNC Park and seven of 10 overall. Pittsburgh hurlers have been effective versus the Marlins recently, producing a lean 3.15 ERA and 1.23 in their prior 10 meetings. The Marlins have struggled on the road this season, losing at a 65.4% clip. Pittsburgh has the edge in the pitching department in this matchup, ranking in the middle of the pack in ERA at 3.88, compared to 27th for the Marlins. Miami has failed to score more than three runs in four of its previous six games. They have fallen in five of their last six games. The Pirates have won three of their previous four games. The stats and trends strongly support a comfortable Pittsburgh victory at home on Monday. Take the Pirates."