Indiana Pacers Inconsistency May Doom them in NBA Finals

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 31: Aaron Nesmith #23 and Andrew Nembhard #2 of the Indiana Pacers celebrate against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 31, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Indiana Pacers inconsistency may doom their chances of winning the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Their problem boils down to this: OKC MVP SGA (that's a lot of initials). MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the model of constancy. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said, "You can mark down 34 points before they even get on the plane tomorrow for the next game." SGA scored 34 in game two's 123-107 Thunder win to even the best of seven series at one game apiece. He scored 38 against the Pacers in Indy's game one win.

The difference was in how the Pacers defended him. In game one he got his points but he was a high volume shooter. He needed 14 of 30 shots to get his points. And he dished only 3 assists. In game two, he was 11-21 and hit 11-12 free throws. In short, the Pacers need to be more consistent on how they defend him. They need to make him work harder for his shots.

On the other end the Pacers need to be more consistent as well. Indy star Tyrese Haliburton is also capable of a 34 point night. But he only scored 14 in game one but hit the game winner with .3 of a second remaining in the game. In game two, he scored quiet 17 points and hasn't taken a single free throw in the series.

Now the NBA Finals shifts to Indianapolis for game three all tied at 1-1. For the record the Pacers have never trailed in a playoff series this year. Their home crowd will be great but OKC looks like they have things dialed in now. The Pacers will have to do the same. Indiana Pacers inconsistency has been the key to this point.