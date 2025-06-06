Underdog Pacers Win Again at the Buzzer

CLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 06: Max Strus #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers guards Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers during the third quarter of game two of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Rocket Arena on May 06, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Pacers defeated the Cavaliers 120-119. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The underdog Pacers win again!!! Tyrese Haliburton, who has hit game winning shots time after time did it again to take game one of the NBA Finals. The Pacers beat the Thunder 111-110.

The Thunder were heavy -9.5 favorites in this game and were -700 favorites to win the series. But somebody forgot to tell the Pacers. Indy rode a difficult but familiar path to victory. They were down by 15 points in the 4th quarter. They climbed back in with their 3 and D approach (making three pointers and playing tenacious defense). Then Haliburton saves the day with a game winning shot at the end. They have done this during the post season vs the Bucks, Cavaliers, Knicks and now the Thunder.

They have also done it without respect. Earlier Haliburton was voted the most over rated player in the league by his peers. Now that looks like the dumbest vote ever taken by NBA players. Vegas has also disrespected the Pacers. They were underdogs in every game against Cleveland and yet the Pacers won that game in 5. They were underdogs in four of the first five games against the Knicks. Yet they won that in 6. They were underdogs in game one and in this series vs Oklahoma City.

Underdog Pacers Win Again! Are you going to bet against them now? That may be foolish. Along the way the Pacers have never trailed in a playoff series this post season. That is remarkable! They have earned stunning crowd silencing victories in their first games on the road in Cleveland and New York. And you could have heard a pin drop at OKC Thursday night.