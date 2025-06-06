Tampa Bay Rays vs Miami Marlins: Odds, Run Line, and Total

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 05: Junior Caminero #13 of the Tampa Bay Rays hits an RBI single in the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at George M. Steinbrenner Field on June 05, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Florida's fans wondered if Tampa Bay could swat RBIs when they really counted. They got their answer in the Rays' three-game sweep of the Texas Rangers this week, a trio of tight wins in which Tampa only needed to score a combined 14 runs to nearly double the Rangers' total for the meeting.

It's fitting that the Rays' defense gave up diminishing returns to the Rangers in Thursday's closer, then overcame a 3-1 deficit with a ninth-inning rally that starred infielders Junior Caminero and Taylor Walls. Tampa Bay, standing first in the AL East, could be licking its chops at the prospect of a weaker guest.

The ailing Miami Marlins will visit Tampa Bay for a three-game series, starting with today's ball game at 1:10 p.m. EST. Apart from a slight advantage in timing, there isn't much to like about Miami's upset bid.

Spread

Rays -1.5 (+116)

Marlins +1.5 (-128)

Moneyline

Rays -173

Marlins +155

Total

Over 9 (-108)

Under 9 (-108)

*The above data was collected on June 6, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Miami Marlins Betting Trends

The Tampa Bay Rays are 12-3 in the last 15 games.

Tampa Bay is 10-1 in its last 11 home games.

The total has gone under in five of Miami's last six games.

Miami is 4-14 in its last 18 games against Tampa Bay.

Miami has gone 5-12 in its last 17 road games.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Miami Marlins Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Rays

Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim is on the 60-day IL with a shoulder injury.

Relief pitcher Hunter Bigge is on the 15-day IL with a lat strain.

Center fielder Jonny DeLuca is on the 60-day IL with a shoulder injury.

Relief pitcher Nate Lavender is on the 60-day IL with an elbow injury.

Miami Marlins

Catcher Rob Brantly is on the 60-day IL with a right lat strain.

Center fielder Derek Hill is on the 10-day IL with a left wrist sprain.

Left fielder Griffin Conine is on the 60-day IL following shoulder surgery.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Miami Marlins Predictions and Picks

It's one thing that the Miami Marlins can't put winning seasons together. Now, the ball club can't keep a pitching rotation from coming unglued. The Marlins got strong performances from their table during the tight Colorado-Miami series. But as of Thursday, Miami's probable starters versus the Rays were listed "TBD."

The sports data collator Bleacher Nation has Edward Cabrera starting for Miami this afternoon. That's good news for the Marlins in the short term. Tampa Bay's starter Zack Littell's record against the Marlins is a ray of sunshine for the Rays, since Littell has fared well, only to be smote by bad offense in the outings.