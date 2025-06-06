Panthers vs Oilers Odds, Spread, and Total

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – JUNE 04: Sam Bennett #9 of the Florida Panthers is checked by Evander Kane #91 of the Edmonton Oilers during Game One of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place on June 04, 2025 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Florida Panthers look to bounce back and even the series at one game apiece.

The Panthers lost Game 1, 4–3 in overtime. Florida held a 3–1 lead early in the second period but gave up a quick goal shortly after, followed by the tying goal early in the third. The game was highly physical, with both teams recording 51 hits. Florida won the faceoff battle 44–34 but was outshot 46–32. The Panthers went 1-for-2 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill. It's rare for the Panthers to blow a second- or third-period lead under head coach Paul Maurice, and they'll look to tighten things up in the final stretches of Game 2.

Leon Draisaitl scored both the opening and game-winning goals in Game 1 to give the Edmonton Oilers an early 1–0 series lead. Last year, the Oilers fell behind 3–0 in the Stanley Cup Final against Florida and didn't find their game until the near comeback. This time, they protected home ice from the start, and their star players delivered. While it wasn't always easy to break through Florida's defense, Edmonton kept the pressure on with rising shot totals, and their lone power-play goal came at the perfect time, in overtime.

Spread

Panthers +1.5 (-242)

Oilers -1.5 (+199)

Moneyline

Panthers +111

Oilers -122

Total

OVER 6.5 (+107)

UNDER 6.5 (-131)

*The above data was collected on June 6, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Panthers vs Oilers Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 15 of Florida's last 20 games.

Florida is 8-3 SU in its last 11 games.

Florida is 8-4 SU in its last 12 games against Edmonton.

The total has gone OVER in four of Edmonton's last six games.

Edmonton is 5-0 SU in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in seven of Edmonton's last eight games against Florida.

Panthers vs Oilers Injury Reports

Florida Panthers

A.J. Greer, LW - Day-to-day

Edmonton Oilers

Zach Hyman, LW - Out

Alec Regula, D - Injured reserve

Panthers vs Oilers Predictions and Picks

Florida ranks 15th in scoring, seventh in goals against, tied for 13th on the power play, and 10th on the penalty kill. Special teams were solid in Game 1, but the penalty kill surrendered a goal at the worst possible time, in sudden-death overtime. The scoring was decent but lacked consistency throughout the game. Sam Reinhart, who leads the team in goals and points, finished with a minus-one rating in Game 1. Sam Bennett scored twice and was named the game's second star. For a while, Florida looked in control defensively, but couldn't hold off the Oilers. The Panthers' defense will look to bounce back and get their plus/minus ratings back in the positive.

Edmonton ranks 11th in scoring, 14th in goals against, 11th on the power play, and 16th on the penalty kill. The Oilers showed consistent scoring in Game 1, and their special teams delivered when it mattered most. Connor McDavid, who leads the team in assists, recorded two assists and four shots in the opener. Edmonton got off to a strong start and will aim to maintain that pace throughout Game 2. Falling behind again against the Panthers could prove more difficult to come back from a second time.

Best Bet: Over