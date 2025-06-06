Michigan Faces NCAA Hearing Over 11 Violations in Sign-Stealing Investigation

The NCAA will look into 11 rule violations against Michigan's football program, with six Level 1 charges stemming from a sign-stealing scheme that impacted more than 50 games.

Former staff member Connor Stalions is at the center of this mess. He bought tickets and sent people to record opposing teams' signals from the stands, breaking NCAA rule 11.6.1.

The situation hit Central Michigan University hard. Assistant coach Jake Kostner stepped down after investigators discovered a widespread network of signal recording that crossed school boundaries.

The impact keeps growing. Stalions left his Michigan job as details came to light. While fighting the NCAA's push for a three-year ban, he now helps out as a high school defense coach.

This drama caught up with Michigan's leadership. Jim Harbaugh sat out three games last fall because of Big Ten rules, won a national title, then left for the NFL.

New coach Sherrone Moore now faces potential trouble. Based on what investigators found, he might get suspended from games or face restrictions on his coaching.

While some people try to work out deals with NCAA investigators, others will have to answer questions formally. With the NCAA's 90-day window to respond, this situation could drag on past football season.

A draft of NCAA charges shows scouts grabbed signals at many stadiums across multiple seasons.

There's a lot on the line for NCAA authority. Since the House v. NCAA settlement changed things, a different group might handle these cases in the future.

Central Michigan's involvement makes things messier. They're trying to explain their part while working with NCAA officials through unclear territory.